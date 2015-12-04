This is what a $150 manicure looks like

This incredible manicure explains why nail art is considered art.

Miho “Mei” Kawajiri, a NY-based nail artist from Japan, is a real artist, drawing inspiration for her work from things she sees online. This design, for example, was inspired by artist Hanna Melin’s illustration, “Cats with Glasses,” which she found on Pinterest.

Mei doesn’t paint nails one by one, but works by colour, so that you can’t really tell what the design will be until she’s done.

She does everything freehand, with a teeny tiny brush that’s barely thicker than a few hairs: the level of detail is astounding.

Maybe that’s why she’s in such high demand. Mei does around five to seven of these intricate manicures a day, and has worked with celebs like Heidi Klum, Janelle Monae, Lana Del Rey, Meghan Trainer, and Hannah Bronfman, as well as photographers like Terry Richardson. Depending on the level of detail, a manicure by Mei will take around 90 minutes, and cost upwards of $150.

But think of it this way: your nails are essentially her canvases, and when she’s done you will have 10 unique paintings with you at all times… or until you remove the gel polish.

Check out more of Mei’s work here.

Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.