22 Insane Moments From TLC's 'Extreme Couponing'

Mandi Woodruff
Couponing became something of a national sensation when TLC’s hit reality show, “Extreme Couponing” debuted last year. Newspaper theft instantly skyrocketed –– any couponer knows that’s where the best deals are –– and the show created a instant cult following.

Each week, it features real people with borderline obsessive compulsions to shop, spend and, above all, save––no matter what it takes.

Extreme couponers come in all ages and genders. Meet 17-year-old Cole. He dumpster dives for coupons after school.

Couponing has been in Jeff's family for 75 years. Now, he's passing on the tradition to his 8-year-old son, Sam.

Angelique, who is pregnant, is one day away from doctor-ordered bed rest. She spends it at the supermarket stockpiling 30-cent bags of Doritos.

Her husband helps out. Together, they fill three carts in less than an hour and split it into 20-plus transactions.

Every couponer has a prize collection of some sort. April cherishes her hand soap, dozens of which she got entirely for free.

Her stockpile back home is incredible and worth $30,000, including 400 boxes of dryer sheets and 60 boxes of tissues.

Here's what 400 rolls of paper towels look like. Katherine's husband bans her from shopping for six months when they run out of space.

Amy budgets just $10 for each shopping trip. Last Valentine's Day, her husband surprised her with a new 3-inch coupon binder.

Nathan only paid sales tax on this massive toothpaste collection. There are 1,000 tubes.

You don't have to be extreme to save big...

