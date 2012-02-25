Insane Latvian armoured Automaker Dartz Has Built An $8 Million 'Year Of The Dragon' Model

Latvian automaker Dartz is known for its amazing, personalised, armoured cars. They frequently cost more than $1 million and can include features as outlandish as a jacuzzi.



And now they are really stepping it up for the Year of the Dragon.

According to Born Rich, Dartz is making a special version of its Prombron SUV to commemorate the Chinese New Year.

The “Black Dragon China Edition” has a matte black paint finish, gold accents, a 42″ 3D TV on the inside, and an amazing price tag that is just shy of $8 million.

Only 12 will be built and sold to China’s uber-wealthy through Dartz’s sole Chinese dealer.

Take a closer look at a rendering of the car below (YouTube via Born Rich):

