Crazy Jericho Fans Pestering Innocent Cable Viewers With Senseless Ads

It’s been two months since CBS nuked its “Jericho” drama, for the second time. But that’s not stopping its small, persistent fan base from spending lots of time on “Save Jericho” blogs and message boards, and from dashing off letters to anyone they think might listen.



Also: Pestering people who have nothing to do with the show at all. A group calling itself “Jericho Rangers” has produced a TV ad imploring the show’s fans to help it save the show, though it’s not clear how they’re meant to do that. But the group did spend $6,314.88 airing the spot 200 times on Time Warner Cable (TWC) systems in LA.





There aren’t enough fans to sustain the show on broadcast TV, and all but the craziest fans understand this. Their slightly more realistic hope: That CBS will engineer a deal to bring it back in some other lower-cost form, on cable. Or maybe even online. NBC forged a deal with DirecTV to keep “Friday Night Lights” on the air. Why couldn’t CBS ink a deal with, say, the Sci Fi Channel?

Well, we suppose it could, and that might make sense if CBS owned a bunch of cable channels with relatively narrow audience bases. But it doesn’t: It’s a broadcast network, with an emphasis on broad.

So while the network won’t come out and say it, we’re not holding much hope for Jericho, and we advise its fans to invest their energy in a new show. Or maybe read a book. And if they want to, they can take solace in knowing that they’re not alone: CBS has also cancelled Moonlight, another show with lots of online fans but thin ratings. But we haven’t seen any ads from that show’s fans.

See Also:

CBS To Online Fans: Stop Bothering Us!

Jericho: Another Web Hit Bombs On TV

NBC’s “Friday Night Lights” DirecTV Deal: Big Win For BitTorrent



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.