Insane Icelandic Bank Commercial

This is an amazing commercial for Kaupthing, one of the Icelandic banks that blew up spectacularly and contributed to the meltdown of the Icelandic economy. You just have to watch it, though when you do, be forewarned, you might actually get nostalgic for the credit boom, and the seemingly limitless life possibilities that big financial firms promised to bring us. (via Felix Salmon)



