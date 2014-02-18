An Insane Ice Dancing Lift From The Olympics

Ice dancing has its roots in ballroom dancing, and places a heavier emphasis on style than the other figure skating disciplines.

On the broadcast on Sunday, Johnny Weir described ice dancers as the peacocks of figure skating.

But ice dancers are still world class athletes doing incredibly difficult and daring maneuvers.

In the free skate on Monday, Azerbaijani pair Julia Zlobina and Alexei Sitnikov pulled off this insane lift. She hooked her right foot around his neck, and placed her other foot on his thigh.

Without some next-level precision and balance, this could go horribly wrong:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.