This man makes insane, edible art out of pancake batter

Dan Gibson started drawing faces and pictures in pancake batter when he worked in the kitchen of a St. Louis diner, which translated into larger tips. That was the beginning of Dancakes, a pancake art business Gibson runs with his friend Hank Gustafson.
Dancakes has a growing online presence, and each video of coloured pancake batter turning into the spitting image of a famous person or character garners thousands of views on YouTube.
Story and editing by A.C. Fowler
