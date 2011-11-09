16 Horrifying Stories Of Angry Customers Going Way Over The Line

'I am a departmental manager at a retail store. Me and another manager were stocking a shelf near the front, when a familiar looking customer comes up and starts complimenting us on how nice the store is and how friendly the staff has become recently. We accept the kind words, and go back to work.

Next, she want's to know if we do background checks on all of our employees. 'Um...yes?' 'So then you make sure you hire only Americans, correct?' 'Ma'am, if someone has a legal right to work in this country and is the right fit for our staff, we hire them.' She then proceeded to go completely ape shit. She absolutely could not believe that we would hire a legal non-american before someone born here.

Detecting the sudden change in conversation topic, the other manager began to tell the woman it was time to leave. I stood there in stunned disbelief. We work in the Northwest. Blatant racism like this is rather abnormal.

'So what your telling me is, if an American and a Mexican both applied, you would hire the MEXICAN??'

'If they have a legal right to work here and are better qualified, absolutely.'

More apeshit. Then came the threats.

'I know your corporate! I'm going to call and tell them you are hiring ILLEGALS. I'm going to call the police and tell them you are hiring ILLEGALS. You have ILLEGALS working in this store. You will LOSE YOUR JOB!'

Now, we do have a few (I hate this word) minorities on our staff, but at that particular moment the 4-5 employees within sight and earshot (including myself) were, like, the whitest people ever. Obvious crackers. So of course we look at her like she's a racist and a complete idiot.'

Anyhow, we tell her its time to take her opinions and leave. She turns around to go, then turns back again. My coworker tells her to leave 2 more times. At this point, she begins bowing repeatedly at him, I guess to send the message that he was better than her or something?

Then she goes: 'You know what you are?' 'What?' 'Well, I'M not a poopie, but you sir, you are a POOPIE. YOU ARE ALL A POOPIE!'

Haven't seen her since.