Completely Insane Windows 8 Ads From Microsoft Leak

Microsoft made the following commercials for its Asian markets. They were put on its general YouTube page before being pulled.



They are so completely insane that it’s we won’t do them justice by describing them, but we’ll try.

The first one illustrates the “power of touch” with three guys slicing up watermelons with their fingers. (This is the weakest of the bunch, but it’s sets up the other two nicely.)



The second video illustrates speed and beauty with a face smashing experiment.



The third shows people playing the piano and ping pong at the same time to show “work and play.”



We’re hoping that Microsoft intentionally leaked these in hopes that they go viral. They make no sense to us as mainstream ads, but they’re perfect for the Internet.

Via: The Verge/Mashable

