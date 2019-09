The Indian rupee is getting blowtorched again, slumping 3.7% to a record low of 68.84 to the dollar.

The currency has been tanking lately. On Tuesday, it posted its biggest daily percentage fall in 18 years.

Check out the chart of the rupee against the US dollar (via Bloomberg):

