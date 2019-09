I sat near the Inquirer’s venerable music critic, Dan DeLuca, at the U2 concert. DeLuca, who writes the “In the Mix” blog is one of the nicest reporters that I know. It is no secret that the Inquireris not doing well but maybe publisher Greg Osberg can spring for a new shirt for Dan.



