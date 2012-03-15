Silicon Valley Geeks Are Talking Up This Watch That Alerts You When You Get Email

Matt Cutts at last week’s Churchill Club event.

Photo: Google via YouTube

Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley may be obsessed with Nike+ FuelBand, a wristband that keeps track of your daily activity and how many calories you burn. Google Matt Cutts, however, has his eyes set on the inPulse smartwatch, which is a device that lets you email reminders straight to your watch.



Cutts wrote about it on Google+:

It can silently buzz when you get a new email and show a preview of your email. It has an API that works with many Android and Blackberry phones, so you can program your own custom apps to do things like move forward in a PowerPoint presentation or show stock quotes.

His post got more than 200 likes on Google+, and got a lot of traction on sites like Hacker News as well.

The watch works with some Android phones, Blackberry OS 5, 6, and 7phones, and the Google Nexus One.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t work with the iPhone.

