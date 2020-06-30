Inovio's 860% year-to-date rally takes a breather after the release of Phase I data for company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Reuters FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a ‘Vaccine COVID-19’ sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration

Inovio has rallied 860% year-to-date as investors bid up the company’s stock in hopes of the successful development of a vaccine for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Inovio fell as much as 17.8% after the company released early Phase I data on its INO-4800 COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said 94% of Phase I participants demonstrated an immune response to the vaccine candidate.

Inovio said its vaccine candidate was selected to participate in a non-human primate study as part of the US government’s Operation Warp Speed.

Inovio’sTuesday morning release of early-stage data on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate sent shares lower by as much as 17.8%, giving the stock a breather after it rallied 860% year-to-date.

Investors have bid up the company on hopes that its vaccine candidate for COVID-19 proves successful in human trials.

The interim Phase 1 data from Inovio showed that 94% of trial participants demonstrated overall immune response at week six after two doses of INO-4800, according to the company.

Inovio said it plans to add older participants to its vaccine trial and to initiate a Phase 2/3 efficacy trial for INO-4800 later this summer, upon regulatory concurrence.



Inovio also said its vaccine candidate was selected to participate in a non-human primate challenge study as part of the US government’s Operation Warp Speed. Vaxart is another company working on a vaccine for COVID-19 that was selected to participate in the same challenge study, which sent its stock soaring.

Operation Warp Speed is a private-public partnership by the federal government designed to speed up the development and production of a COVID-19 vaccine, therapeutics, and related diagnostics. Companies selected by the government to participate and receive funding include Merck, Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca.

