These smart clothes will do everything from charge your phone to monitor your workout

We have yet to see smart clothing integrated into our daily lives, but fashion brands are developing unique ways to combine fashion with technology.

Whether it’s tracking your workout or charging your phone, these clothing options show how fashion is moving in a technologically-focused direction.

Here’s a look at the smart clothing options out there right now:

Designer Pauline van Dongen creates clothing capable of capturing solar energy so you can charge your phone on your person. Her latest is a wearable solar shirt, which is embedded with 120 solar cells. It captures enough energy in bright sunlight to charge your phone in a couple of hours. There's also a solar parka that comes with one thin, waterproof solar panel attached to the coat's front pocket. 'When in full sun, the solar panel generates enough energy to fully charge a smartphone battery within two hours,' the website reads. Those interested in the designs can sign up for emails about future sales. Ralph Lauren created a biotech shirt that will collect data about your workout, such as your heart rate and the number of calories burned, and send them to an app on your smartphone. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren The metrics are also sent in real-time to a Bluetooth-enabled black box that can be attached to the shirt. The box will make you aware of your metrics, like if you're under your target heart rate, by talking to you. The shirt costs $295. Lisa Eadicicco Fashion brand Joe's Jeans created a line of jeans that will charge your iPhone while it's in your pocket. The pocket comes with a built-in sleek battery and cord to top your phone up when you're running low. The jeans run between $179 to $229. You can also buy the slip battery to put in another pair of jeans for $49. Mimo's high-tech onesie uses sensor technology to monitor your baby's breathing, temperature, and activity while sleeping. The sensor comes in the form of an adorable turtle decoration attached to the onesie. Mimo The onesie will send alerts and a nightly report about your baby's sleep to an app on your smartphone. It costs $195. Mimo Everpurse teamed up with Kate Spade to make a line of handbags that will charge your iPhone on the go -- no wires necessary. A 'smart pocket' charging dock is included in the bag and can charge an iPhone of any size. The wristlet shown here costs $198. Kate Spade The bag itself comes with its own thin charging doc that it can rest on to re-up its charge. YouTube/ Kate Spade New York MIT's Tangible Media Group created sportswear that will ventilate itself as you sweat. Ancient bacteria is bio-printed on the clothing, which expands and contracts based on the bacteria's exposure to moisture. MIT The flaps are placed around heat zones and open up as the wearer sweats. The flaps are activated by the ancient bacteria, which respond to the change in moisture. MIT teamed up with New Balance to release the clothing line, but it's unclear when we'll see it on the market. MIT UK airline easyJet teamed up with clothing company CuteCircuit to create uniforms embedded with sensors and LED lights. The LEDs are embedded on jacket lapels for crew members and relay information like the flight number and destination. easyJet The uniforms for engineers come with a built-in camera and microphone to aid in repairs. Crew members can be seen testing the uniforms in early 2016. easyJet Athos sells smart clothing options that will analyse your muscle effort in real-time using electromyography (EMG) sensors, which are embedded in the clothing and read the your muscles' electrical activity when they are activated. YouTube/ Athos The sensors can evaluate things like how hard you're working your muscles and whether you're building muscle symmetrically on both sides. The clothes are also embedded with heart rate sensors. YouTube/ Athos The entire men's full body package -- which includes one shirt, one pair of shorts, and one core sensor reader -- costs $547. The women's lower body package includes capris and a core reader and costs $348. YouTube/ Athos

