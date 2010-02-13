Do Startups Fare Better In Silicon Valley Than Anywhere Else?





The Innovation Mecca that is Silicon Valley continues to be the startups’ stronghold for a reason. It has an organic support system for entrepreneurs who can easily transition from one project to the next without the stigma of failure.

Is it possible that other startup hotspots such as New York could take the lead as the premier innovation location?

Kevin Ryan, founder of DoubleClick and Gilt Groupe, Marc Andreessen, founder of Netscape, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg talk about the “magnetic pull” of the Valley:

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in The Business Insider. Kevin Ryan, is also a co-founder of SAI.

