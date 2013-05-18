INSTANT MBA: 'You Don't Need More Time, You Just Need To Decide'

mlabvideo via YouTubeToday’s advice comes from marketing guru Seth Godin via his blog Seth’s Blog:



“As organisations and individuals succeed, it gets more difficult to innovate. There are issues of coordination, sure, but mostly it’s about fear. The fear of failing is greater, because it seems as though you’ve got more to lose. So urgency disappears first. Why ship it today if you can ship it next week instead? There are a myriad of excuses, but ultimately it comes down to this: if every innovation is likely to fail, or at the very least, be criticised, why be in such a hurry?”

Godin says this lack of urgency is no different from lack of accountability. Ideas get shuffled from meeting to meeting, but only until someone actually steps up and takes responsibility will things get accomplished. In this way, meetings aren’t always necessary; the point is to hold someone accountable to making an idea happen.

“We see the two symptoms of the organisation unable to move forward with alacrity, the two warning signs of the person in the grip of the resistance. You don’t need more time, you just need to decide.”

