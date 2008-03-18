Innovation Interactive Unit Buys i33 Communications

360i, a digital ad agency owned by Innovation Interactive, acquired another creative agency with a similar name, i33 Communications. i360’s clients include NBC, Bravo and H&R Block. i33 is a 10-year-old, 40-employee digital advertising shop with offices in New York and Chicago. Clients include Adidas, PBS and Marvel Entertainment. Terms were not disclosed.

360i CEO Bryan Wiener said he bought i33 primariy for its programmers who specialize in creating online games, widgets and applications for social networks. “Having developers is as important as having designers,” he said. “The agency of the past was 90% artists. The one of the future is more balanced between artists and developers.”



