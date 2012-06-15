Innovation Interactive Buys Self Back From Livedoor

With some help from ABS Capital Partners, Will Margiloff, Bryan Wiener, Scott Levine, and the rest of the Innovation team bought the firm back from Livedoor Japan (whose founder was recently convicted of fraud). Terms were not disclosed. Innovation’s banker was Savvian Advisors.



About Innovation Interactive

Headquartered in NYC with offices in Atlanta and Chicago, Innovation Interactive was formed in May 2002 to help marketers achieve measurable results with their online campaigns utilising a suite of full-service solutions. Through its operating units, 360i, a full-service search centric Agency, SearchIgnite, a provider of search and auction media management Technology, and a Performance Ad Network, Innovation is positioned to bring value to Fortune 1000 companies, as marketing dollars continue to shift from traditional media outlets to online advertising. The Company currently manages over $250 million of digital media annually for a client roster that includes such leading companies as NBC Universal, Office Depot, Saks Fifth Avenue, Scripps Networks and H&R Block, along with the largest interactive agencies.

About ABS Capital Partners

Founded in 1990, ABS Capital Partners has established a strong track record for investing in later-stage growth companies. With $1.5 billion under management, ABS Capital helps companies choose the growth initiatives that build the greatest long-term value. ABS Capital has partnered with numerous portfolio companies to achieve successful outcomes, including over 40 initial public offerings and acquisitions by market leaders like CBS Corporation, EMC Corporation, LabCorp and Pitney Bowes Inc. For more information, please visit www.abscapital.com

