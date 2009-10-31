Ticket To Blodget Talk At Innovation Forum Could Be Yours

TBI’s editor-in-chief Henry Blodget will be speaking at Luxury Lab’s and NYU Stern’s Innovation Forum on November 6 at The Times centre in NYC. TBI has tickets to share with two lucky readers.



Innovation Forum is a one-day conference addressing the rapidly changing luxury marketplace.

Here’s how to win the $1,000 tickets:

1. Please only enter the contest if you can make it to NYC for the event on November 6.

2. Register for a Business Insider account and leave us your email address (we need this to get you your pass). We’ll never sell your information to any third party. But if we have no way of contacting you, you cannot win! Hint — your name will appear in blue when you leave a comment if you have registered and logged-in correctly.

3. Leave a comment on this page, telling us you want to go. One entry per person.

That’s all there is to it. At 5:00pm ET on Monday, November 1, we’ll close comments on this post and use our handy number generator to pick a winner.

If you don’t win, be sure to register to take advantage of the 20% discount by using the code BlodgetPromotion here. Good luck!

