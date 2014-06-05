These Frozen Veggie Pops Could Start The Next Big Juicing Craze

Innocent Ice Pops The Tropicarrot flavour is made with mango, pineapple, and carrot, and is just 45 calories.

The same health-conscious crowd that has rushed toward the cold-pressed juice trend will likely enjoy a new Popsicle made from a blend of fruits and vegetables.

Innocent Ice Pops, created by Sophie Milrom, 26, include ingredients like mango purée, crushed pineapple, and kale. Unlike most other frozen pops, no sugar or other artificial sweeteners have been added.

The ice pops, which Milrom said were inspired by the juicing craze, are already a hit with the fashion set.

Despite the negative press linked to all-juice diets, Milrom said her pops aren’t meant as meal replacements. They’re a healthier alternative to ice cream, frozen yogurt, and other frozen desserts loaded with sugar. “It’s a more fun way to consume green juice,” Milrom told Business Insider.

The Beginning

The idea for Innocent Ice Pops was born as Milrom was studying for the bar exam last summer. “I loved to eat pretty healthfully but suddenly didn’t have time to do that,” Milrom said. Everything in the frozen section of the grocery store either had added sugar or artificial sweeteners. She remembers telling her mum: “I’m either going to get really fat or get cancer.”

So Milrom took matters in her own hands, literally. She splurged on a Vitamix blender and spent a month tinkering with recipes, making treks to Trader Joe’s for fruits and veggies. The budding entrepreneur relied on feedback from friends to choose the best homemade concoctions.



Milrom, who recently graduated with a JD-MBA from New York University, said she developed the confidence to become a pioneer in her own field from friends who had started companies. “I feel so fortunate that there was a diving board and I had other friends who jumped into the water before me.”

A Guilt-Free Dessert

Innocent Ice Pops come in four flavours: Green Juice, Kale Daddy, Topicarrot, and Sweet Beets. Each pop is between 45 and 80 calories, depending on the flavour.

Green Juice, Milrom’s favourite, is a blend of banana, pineapple, and kale. Sweet Beets is a mixture of apple and beets. Kale Daddy has lemon and cayenne pepper, and Tropicarrot is a fusion of mango, pineapple, and carrot.

The ice pops can be purchased individually for $US2.99 or in a box of three for $US7.99. They are sold at four stores in New York City: Lifethyme Natural Market, Elm Health, Health Nuts, and Garden of Eden. The frozen treats will also be available at Soul Cycle events throughout the summer in the Hamptons and New York City.

