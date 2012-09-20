'Innocence Of Muslims' Actress Is Suing YouTube Over 'Vile' Film

Photo: ABC News

One of the female leads in an anti-Muslim movie that set off riots across the globe says she was tricked into acting in the movie and is suing the director for fraud.In “Innocence of Muslims” Cindy Lee Garcia plays a mother who must decide whether to marry her daughter to the Prophet Muhammed.



In the film her character asks whether Muhammed is a child molester.

But, Garcia is claiming that scene was manipulatively edited by filmmaker Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, adding she wasn’t told of the film’s anti-Muslim content and the scripts she received made no mention of Islam or Muhammad, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

In her recently filed lawsuit, Garcia claims the film was advertised as an ancient Egyptian adventure and the anti-Islamic message was later dubbed into the movie.

She is suing Nakoula for slander and asking the judge to force YouTube to take down the offending clip.

“This lawsuit is not an attack on the First Amendment nor on the right of Americans to say what they think, but does request that the offending content be removed from the Internet,” Garcia states in her lawsuit, adding that the film is “vile and reprehensible.”

So far YouTube has refused to remove the clip.

The film’s 13-minute trailer, which portrays the Prophet Muhammed as a fraud and child molester, sparked a series of riots across the Middle East.

And now Garcia, of Bakersfield, Calif., is worried her role in the film has placed her family in danger.

“I’m getting horrible death threats over the Internet, people saying they’re going to cut me up, chop me up and kill me and my family,” she told the New York Daily News on Tuesday.

She and her husband are looking for a new home because of the threats, Garcia said, adding that her family is “in hysterics.”

