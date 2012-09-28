Federal Judge Jails Man Behind The Anti-Muslim Film That Sparked Arab Riots

Nakoula as he was escorted from his home to be questioned by authorities Sept. 15

The filmmaker behind “Innocence of Muslims,” the trailer that sparked riots in the Middle East several weeks ago, has been sent to jail for violating the terms of his probation for a prior conviction, according to the AP.The man, Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, appeared Thursday afternoon in front of a federal court in Los Angeles for a preliminary bail hearing, said Thom Mrozek, a representative for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.



The judge, Suzanne Segal, ordered him detained after determining him to be a flight risk, the AP reported.

Nakoula had been convicted on charges of bank fraud in 2010 and paid an $800,000 fine.

Under the terms of his five-year probation, he was ordered not to own or use devices with access to the internet without approval from his probation officer, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Nikki Finke at Deadline reported earlier today that federal officials were looking into whether Nakoula violated the terms of his probation by uploading the video onto the internet. Authorities interviewed him earlier this month at a Los Angeles sheriff’s station, but he was not under arrest at the time, according to the AP.

The 14-minute, anti-Muslim movie trailer was blamed for riots in Benghazi earlier this month in which the American ambassador to Libya and three others were killed. As of yet, no full-length version of the film has surfaced.

