This 'smart' kitchen recognises food in your fridge, creates recipes, and cooks your meals

In the future, we may not have to do much to prepare and cook our food. Our kitchens will be able to handle ordering food, help us prepare it, and automatically cook it for us.

This will be in part to companies like Innit, which is creating software to manage every part of your meal. From determining what you have in your refrigerator, to creating a menu based off that information, then telling your oven exactly how to cook the meal, Innit’s software can handle almost every step of your meal.

