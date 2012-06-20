InMobi CEO Naveen Tewari Talks Profits And Acquisition Strategy

InMobi’s global network by monthly impressions served.

InMobi CEO Naveen Tewari tells us that he expects his mobile ad company — which he believes operates the largest mobile ad network bar Google’s — to remain a large standalone play in the future, even though it is not yet profitable.InMobi has about 850 employees in about 30 countries worldwide, of which 125 – 150 are in the U.S. Tewari declined to discuss revenues as the company is still private, having taken a $200 million investment from SoftBank last year.



“We think this could be a standalone company,” Tewari said when asked if he believed InMobi would be acquired. Growth has been “so fast and so large, we’re one of only a handful of players that exists in this space” at scale, he said. InMobi serves 93.4 billion impressions monthly, across the planet.

But the company is not yet running a profit, Tewari said. “We are in investment mode so we’re concentrating on that. We have internal targets but we’d rather keep it that way.”

Profits have proven elusive among the large-scale mobile ad network providers. Both Velti and Millennial Media are also currently running at a loss.

