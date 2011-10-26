Inmates Evacuated From Thai Prisons As Epic Floodwaters Rise

Photo: AP

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand is evacuating inmates from three prisons around Bangkok as a series of upcoming high tides increases the chance that rising floodwaters will crash over the capital’s flood defenses and swamp an already rattled city.Correction officials say nearly 800 inmates were evacuated Wednesday due to the threat.



Meanwhile, residents continued to stock up on dwindling emergency supplies, and others fled as floodwater spread.

More than 1,000 displaced people taking refuge at Bangkok’s secondary airport were moving as water inched closer to the terminal a day after the stoppage of all flights there.

The government says when floodwaters mix with high tides this weekend, waters could run from 4 inches to 5 feet (10 centimeters to 1.5 meters) deep.

