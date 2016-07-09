Inmates in Texas broke out of their cell to save a guard having a heart attack

WFAA These inmates helped save a life.

A prison guard in Texas is alive today thanks to a group of quick-thinking prisoners, WFAA reports.

On June 23, security cameras at Parker County Prison caught inmates breaking out of their cell when they noticed that a guard was suffering a heart attack.

After they broke through the lock, the inmates began to yell and kick doors, hoping to get the attention of other guards on duty — even though they knew it was a risky choice.

“We were worried they’re going to come with guns drawn on us,” inmate Nick Kelton told WFAA.

Guards came rushing to the scene and returned the prisoners to the cell. Deputies administered CPR until paramedics came and used a defibrillator to revive the unresponsive guard.

Police captain Mark Arnett told WFAA that the inmates were instrumental in saving the guard’s life. “He could have been there 15 minutes before any other staff walked in and found him,” he said.

When asked why they stepped up the help the guard, one inmate had a simple answer:

“He’s a good man,” Kelton said. “It never crossed my mind not to help whether he’s got a gun or a badge. If he falls down, I’m gonna help him.”

Watch more of the security footage right here:



