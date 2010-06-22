Inmate: No One Beat Up Madoff, He Passed Out From Drugs

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

An prisonmate of Bernie Madoff’s is now saying that the news from a couple of months ago, that Bernie Madoff was beaten up in prison by a fellow inmate, is not true.From the NYPost:



The inmate said that, in fact, Madoff had collapsed in the middle of the night while getting water because an antidepressant drug he had begun taking earlier that day interacted badly with another medication.

Apparently Madoff started seeing a psychiatrist in prison because he was breaking out in hives and altogether very stressed about Ruth finding out about a former mistress of his.

The psychiatrist prescribed Bernie anti-depressants. So it was prescription drugs, not a fight, that gave Bernie a busted face.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.