Inmate Says Madoff Is Bragging About A Secret $9 Billion Stash

An inmate told The NYPost that Bernie Madoff has been bragging to fellow prisonmates about a secret $9 billion stash of money.



And he’s worried that his partner-in-crime, Frank DiPascali, who’s also in jail, might tell.

From the NYPost:

Madoff says that his partner in crime Frank DiPascali knows who the recipients are — and that he suspects DiPascali is using that information to cut a better deal with the feds.

The inmate apparently suspects that “friends” are holding the $9 billion for Madoff.

