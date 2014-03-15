New Satellite Data Could Be Analysed To Help Find The Missing Plane

REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah A member of a rescue team takes part in a search and rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

A satellite communications company has released a statement saying that it received “routine, automated signals” from the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

The company, Inmarsat, reportedly had equipment on board the plane, according to The New York Times.

Inmarsat says it received “keep alive” ping signals from the Boeing 777 after it disappeared last week with 239 people on board.

The signals could be analysed to help investigators determine the location of the plane, according to the Times.

The latest leads in the search for the missing plane suggest that the plane turned west and then flew for at least four hours after its last confirmed location between Malaysia and Vietnam.

It’s looking increasingly likely that the plane was commandeered.

