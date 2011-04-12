Injury Forces WWE's Edge Into Retirement

In a move that nobody say coming, WWE world heavyweight champion Edge retired on WWE RAW. Adam Copeland said that he is retiring under doctor’s orders after experiencing tingling before WrestleMania 27. The thirteen year WWE career of the Rated R superstar is officially over.



This was a definite shocker. Generally these kinds of stories travel fast and someone within the pro wrestling media reports the news well ahead of time. Tonight’s announcement came out of left field. There hadn’t been a peep of anything wrong with Edge lately. Needless to say the entire pro wrestling community is stunned and saddened by the news.

Edge delivered a very long promo on RAW talking about his journey to the WWE from fan in the crowd to wrestling The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Edge seemed genuine but the sceptic in me is always wondering whether a retirement speech is work or shoot. Most of the time these kinds of retirement speeches are usually a part of a wrestling angle.

