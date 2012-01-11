Injuries Are Costing NBA Stars Lots Of Playing Time During Shortened 66-Game Season

Photo: AP

One of the big concerns coming into the shortened 2011-12 NBA season was the toll it would take on players’ bodies.Every season no matter how long will feature injuries and illnesses.



Playing back-to-back-to-backs and more than the usual amount of games in any given week, though, means less recovery time for even the toughest of players.

Likewise, missing one game out of 66 is much more significant than missing one out of 82.

Plenty of players who are considered stars or at the very least key components to their team’s success have already lost some playing time to the dreaded injury/illness bug.

They include:

Dwyane Wade – Miami Heat Ray Allen – Boston Celtics Corey Maggette – Charlotte Bobcats Richard Hamilton – Chicago Bulls Jason Kidd – Dallas Mavericks Nene Hilario – Denver Nuggets Ben Gordon – Detroit Pistons Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors Danny Granger – Indiana Pacers LeBron James – Miami Heat Brook Lopez – New Jersey Nets Eric Gordon – New Orleans Hornets Zach Randolph – Memphis Grizzlies Manu Ginobili – San Antonio Spurs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.