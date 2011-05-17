Injuries Shake Up WWE Tough Enough

Injuries sent the 2011 WWE Tough Enough competition into a tailspin this week. Two cast members took trips to the hospital after suffering serious injuries. One may come back while the other is gone, this taking four hopefuls one step closer to a WWE contract.



Martin Casaus has become the runaway WWE Tough Enough favourite to win the show over the last few weeks. Martin had excelled faster than anyone in the competition after a slow going in the early weeks. Casaus, a six and a half year independent wrestling veteran was a constant winner in competitions and regularly finished first or at the top of cardiovascular drills. Unfortunately Casaus hopes and dreams came crashing down this week after suffering a show-ending injury.

Casaus was running drills in the ring as usual and hurt himself by simply walking out of the ring. He said he heard something pop and was in noticeable pain as he hit the floor, favouring his ankle. Casaus was examined immediately and pleaded to get back in the ring. Casaus tried putting weight on his ankle and getting back in the ring to no avail. A trip to the E.R. diagnosed Casaus with a fracture and doctor’s orders to stay off of his ankle and leave the competition.

