Ninja is recalling 1.1 million blenders after more than 50 reported injuries

After more than 50 reported injuries, appliance company Ninja is recalling 1.1 million blenders.

On Thursday, the company reported it is recalling 12 models of Ninja blenders with model numbers that start with BL 660, BL 663, and BL 665.

The blenders are being recalled because in 53 instances, the blender model has cut users while they were pouring from the pitcher, or turning it upside down, with the lid removed and the blade still inside.

Because the injuries have occurred in specific circumstances, users do not have to necessarily return their blenders. Instead, the company is providing revised instructions, advising users to empty the blended beverages through the locked lid’s spout or removing the stacked blade before pouring.

The model has been sold at stores including Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, and Walmart from March 2012 through September 2015.

