Injured Robbie Farrah Has Been Ruled Out To Play For Blues In State Of Origin

Farrah playing for the Wests Tigers in the NRL 2012 season. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty

With just over a month out from the State of Origin 2014 series opener, the Blues hooker Robbie Farrah has been ruled out to play in the head to head against Queensland due to an elbow injury.

The Wests Tigers skipper dislocated his elbow in the final minutes of last night’s win against the Cowboys and has been told by doctors he will be out of the game for six weeks.

Blues coach Laurie Daley will now have to replace the NSW no.9 jersey. The Knight’s Kurt Gidley, Bulldog’s Michael Ennis and Souths’ Nathan Peats have all been rumoured to be likely contenders for the position.

Daley will announce the NSW side at 5.00pm on Sunday, May 18 ahead of opening game of the rivalry series which will be held at Queensland’s Suncorp Stadium on May 28.

