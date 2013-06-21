Injured Police Dog Holds Down Attacker During Subway Brawl

An injured German shepherd police dog held a woman down during a violent subway brawl in midtown New York City after she kicked him repeatedly in the face and broke several of his teeth.



The dog, Bear, then chomped down on the woman’s foot and held her until an officer could arrest her, according to the New York Police Department.

“Bear kept the woman’s foot in his mouth, and held on until I could handcuff her,” Officer Vincent Tieniber said in a statement.

Bear will return to full duty once he gets his teeth fixed. He had four broken teeth and cuts on his tongue after breaking up the fight on Tuesday, which involved four women at the 59th Street subway station.

Bear is being hailed as a hero and is now “back to acting like a typical dog.”

Bear, NYPD police dog

