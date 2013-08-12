Injuries Haven't Stopped These 16 Celebs From Staying In The Spotlight [PHOTOS]

Mariah Carey

made a fashion statementrecently when rocking custom-made, bedazzled and feathered slings for her dislocated shoulder.

The diva successfully made something functional, fashionable.

But Mariah isn’t the first celebrity to wear a sling — or cast or crutches — while performing, on the red carpet, or at high profile events.

Everyone from Kristen Stewart to David Beckham has made injuries look good.

Kristen Stewart headed down the red carpet on crutches after she 'sliced her foot' as Jennifer Garner walked behind her at the Academy Awards in 2013. Brad Pitt arrived at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, cane in hand, after he slipped carrying his daughter down a hill. 'It was either her or me,' he said of his injured ACL. Jessie J performed with a broken foot at the Glastonbury Festival in 2011. The singer injured her left foot when she fell off a stage during rehearsal a few weeks prior. Mariah Carey attended the premiere of her film, director Lee Daniels' 'The Butler,' this week in New York wearing a sling to match her dress. Carey dislocated her shoulder last month on-set of her latest music video. She also rocked a white, fluffy sling while performing a charity concert in Central Park with the New York Philharmonic. Tennis player Serena Williams walked the red carpet with a black, studded cast at the California Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2010. With his hand tied up, George Clooney and then-girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis attended 'The Men Who Stare At Goats' premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2009. In 2007, he and ex-girlfriend Sarah Larson, on crutches, walked the red carpet at the premiere of his film 'Michael Clayton.' The couple were involved in a motorcycle accident earlier that week which resulted in an injured rib for Clooney and an injured foot for Larson. Daniel Craig was all hung up on the red carpet for the premiere of his James Bond movie 'Quantum of Solace' in Paris in 2008. Justin Bieber didn't let a bum foot stop him from performing at the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York in 2009. Anderson Cooper tweeted this photo of himself after burning his retina and going temporarily blind while on location in Portugal. Soccer stud David Beckham sat courtside with plenty of room for his foot in a cast during an NBA playoff game in 2010. Fellow soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo arrived on sleek crutches at the 2008 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. In 2010, actress Susan Sarandon arrived with a boot and crutch for the Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic on Governor's Island in New York. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, walked with a cane in 2010 after having broken her leg while hillwalking in Scotland. But it didn't keep her from public events with her husband, Prince Charles. In 2005, Madonna arrived at the premiere of her then-husband Guy Ritchie's film 'Revolver' with her left arm in a sling after sustaining injuries when she fell off a horse on her 47th birthday. Jennifer Aniston smiled through a broken foot backstage at the People's Choice awards in 2003 after 'Friends' won for Favourite Television Comedy. These people would look goof even if injured ... Bono (R) and his daughter Eve Hewson at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. Meet 20 young, beautiful, and successful daughters of rockstar dads >

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.