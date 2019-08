A cat which lost both its legs in a car accident has now been able to walk again, thanks to some groundbreaking surgery by vets in Bulgaria.

The cat, named Pooh, has been fitted with two bionic feet.

The vets followed the lead of Irish counterpart Noel Fitzpatrick who fitted bionic legs on a cat in 2009.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

