Why injecting yourself with the blood of young people might slow ageing

Keegan Larwin, Matthew Stuart, Rebecca Harrington

Billionaire Peter Thiel, who wants to prolong his life as long as possible, is a proponent of a strange process called parabiosis that would inject young people’s blood into old people. But its benefits are far from proven in humans, and there is a lot more research that has to be done before people actually start doing it.

 

