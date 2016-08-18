Why injecting yourself with the blood of young people might slow ageing

Billionaire Peter Thiel, who wants to prolong his life as long as possible, is a proponent of a strange process called parabiosis that would inject young people’s blood into old people. But its benefits are far from proven in humans, and there is a lot more research that has to be done before people actually start doing it.

