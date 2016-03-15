Portugal's mysterious 'Initiation Well' is 88 feet deep, and an epic destination for brave tourists

There are two mysterious wells that are said to have been built for Masonic rituals on the Quinta da Regaleira estate in Sintra, Portugal. The Initiation Well is 88 feet deep, and offers brave tourists spellbinding views of the world above.

