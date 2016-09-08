Here come initial jobless claims...

Initial jobless claims are expected from the Department of Labour at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists expect claims to come in at 265,000 for the week.

For the past three weeks the number of people claiming unemployment insurance has come in better than expectations. Last week claims came in at 263,000 against expectations of 265,000.

Initial claims have been under 300,000 for 78 straight weeks, the longest streak since 1970.

We’ll have the number as it crosses the ticker, so refresh the page for updates.

