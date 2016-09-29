Photo: David Williams/Bloomberg

Initial jobless claims rose less than expected.

Claims ticked up by 3,000 to 254,000 from last week’s revised level.

Meanwhile, economists had been expecting an increase to 260,000.

This marks the 82nd straight week that claims haven’t risen about 300,000 — the longest streak since 1970.

