Here come initial jobless claims ...

The latest weekly tally of initial jobless claims is due at the bottom of the hour.

Economists estimate that first-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 272,000 last week.

In the prior week, claims totaled 264,000, down 11,000. The four-week moving average dropped by 3,250 to 272,500.

Here’s Nomura’s preview to clients: “The recent claims data suggest that involuntary layoffs remain low and job creation remains robust. We expect initial jobless claims to remain at low levels for the week ending 19 September.”

We’ll be back with the latest once the numbers cross.

