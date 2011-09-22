Initial Claims MISS Again At 423K, Last Week Revised Higher

Update:



Nothing too remarkable, but another mediocre number.

Initial claims came in at 423K, slightly worse than the upwardly revised 432K last week.

US markets are still sharply lower, to the tune of 227 points lower on the Dow.

Get ready:

At 8:30 a big-time initial claims number is coming up.

Analysts expect 420K vs. 428K last week.

The key is that this number is trending back up, and an ongoing rise would be a major sign of deterioration.

Here’s a look for a few years back.

