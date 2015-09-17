Here come initial jobless claims ...

The latest data on initial jobless claims are due at the bottom of the hour.

Economists estimate that first-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 275,000 last week, unchanged from the prior period.

The trend in claims continues to be strong, and we’ve now had about six months with initial jobless claims below the key 300,000 level.

In a preview to clients, Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists wrote, “The Labour Day holiday means some seasonality in this report, which means there is a risk that we see some swings in the data versus last week and in the following week. However, the trend for claims remains at a healthy low level.”

We’ll be back with the details once they cross.

