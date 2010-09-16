More Good News: Initial Jobless Claims Of 450K Beat Expectations

The numbers: Another number confirming the trend of improvement on this.



450K is better than the 460K that analysts had expected.

Stocks are jumping a little, though still headed for a lower open.

Background: The weekly initial jobless claims numbers have been improving in the last few weeks, coming down after a stomach-churning jump to the 500K range. But they’re still way too high at the new 450K range where they seem to be settling in again.

Today the estimate is for 460K.

A good number would not only continue the trend on jobless claims, but also a number of other macro reports that have been firming somewhat.

