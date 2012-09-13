BIG MISS: Initial Jobless Claims Jump 15K To 382K

UPDATE:



Initial jobless claims jumped unexpectedly in the first week of September, new data out of the Department of labour shows.

382,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits during the week ending September 8, up some 15,000 from a week earlier.

Much of that increase was due to effects from Hurricane Isaac, which accounted for nearly two-thirds of increase.

Continuing claims showed some improvement during the period, with 3.283 million people remaining on benefit. That’s down from 3.332 million a week before.

Both Pennsylvania and Nevada reported higher layoffs than in previous weeks, as layoffs in food and gaming hit payrolls.

One interesting number: the non-seasonally adjusted number of first time unemployment filers dropped to 297,402 during the week.

Below, a look at initial claims over the past few years.

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider, Data: Department of labour

ORIGINAL:

Minutes away from the key economic announcement of the morning: Initial Jobless Claims.

Economists forecast first time claims increased from a week earlier, hitting 370,000 in the week ending September 8.

Continuing claims are expected to decline marginally to 3.318 million from 3.322 million.

The Department of labour will release figures at 8:30 a.m.

