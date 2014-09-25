Initial Jobless Claims Rise Slightly To 293,000

Initial jobless claims rose to 293,000.

Expectations were for claims to rise to 296,000, up from 280,000 last week. Last week’s report was the lowest reading in 14 years when excluding the week of automaker shutdowns in July.

Last week’s report was also revised up slightly, to 281,000 from 280,000.

The four-week moving average of initial claims fell slightly from last week to 298,500.

This chart from Calculated Risk shows the four-week moving average of initial claims, which is back near pre-financial crisis levels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.