Here come initial jobless claims ...

The latest weekly tally of initial jobless claims is set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate that first-time claims for unemployment insurance fell to 274,000 last week from 277,000 in the prior period.

HSBC’s James Pomeroy noted in a client preview, “The 4-week average was 270,750, close to the lowest level in several decades. This week’s claims reading partially covers the start of a new quarter, which sometimes leads to extra volatility.”

We’ll be back with the latest details once they cross.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.