Here come initial jobless claims ...

The latest weekly tally of initial jobless claims is set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Economists estimate that first-time claims for unemployment insurance fell to 274,000 last week from 277,000 in the prior period.
HSBC’s James Pomeroy noted in a client preview, “The 4-week average was 270,750, close to the lowest level in several decades. This week’s claims reading partially covers the start of a new quarter, which sometimes leads to extra volatility.”
We'll be back with the latest details once they cross.
