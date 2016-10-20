Here come initial jobless claims ...

The Department of Labour will release its weekly reading on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Economists forecast that first-time filings for unemployment insurance rose by 4,000 to 250,000 last week, according to Bloomberg.
The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out the week-by-week volatility, fell to 244,000 last week, the lowest level since November 3, 1973.
Initial jobless provide an early indicator of a labour-market downturn because layoffs precede filings for unemployment insurance.
NOW WATCH: LIZ ANN SONDERS: The most unsettling outcome for the markets would be a surprise Trump win
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.