Here come initial jobless claims ...

The Department of Labour will release its weekly reading on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that first-time filings for unemployment insurance rose by 4,000 to 250,000 last week, according to Bloomberg.

The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out the week-by-week volatility, fell to 244,000 last week, the lowest level since November 3, 1973.

Initial jobless provide an early indicator of a labour-market downturn because layoffs precede filings for unemployment insurance.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.