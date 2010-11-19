Initial Jobless Claims Of 439K Are Slightly Better Than Expected

The number:



Nothing too huge on this from. 439K are barely better than expected, and last week’s 435K was moved up slightly to 437K.

Futures aren’t moving too much.

Background: Analysts are expecting 442K initial jobless claims, which is up slightly from the 435K we saw last week.

Last week’s number was the best in quite some time, and another good reading might get folks excited that a trend of better number is building, especially in light of the October jobs report, which was also strong.

That being said, the data this week has been a bit scattered.

Pre-market futures are up some 1%.

